Dewas: Revenue Inspector caught taking bribe by Ujjain Lokayukta

According to information, Dhurve demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a farmer Satyanarayan Gurjar, a resident of Baroda village in Satwas tehsil of Dewas district for demarcation of land.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 04, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Lokayukta team caught revenue inspector (RI) Rajendra Dhurve, posted at Satwas tehsil in Dewas district for accepting a bribe on Friday.

Farmer Gurjar in his complaint to the special establishment of Madhya Pradesh said that Dhruve had demanded Rs 20,000 bribe from him, out of which he had already given Rs 11,000. Even after paying more than half of his demand, Dhurve is not ready to do demarcation of his land. He asked Gurjar to pay the remaining amount of Rs 9,000, only after which he will do the work.

Upset with this, Gurjar decided to take the matter to Lokayukta. Gurjar on June 1 lodged his complaint to the Ujjain Lokayukta SP Anil Vishwakarma and sought help.

Taking cognisance of the complaint filed by Gurjar, the Lokayukta team laid a trap at Dhurve’s official residence and on Friday caught him red-handed accepting bribe from Gurjar. Lokayukta inspector Basant Srivastava of the team was also present during the investigation.

Basant said that Gurjar had applied for 9 bighas of land demarcation in a public service centre where he had demanded a bribe. Regarding this, the complaint's verification was done on June 1. On June 2, RI's voice was recorded in which he was demanding a bribe. A case has been registered under section-7 of the anti-corruption act.

