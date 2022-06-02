Dewas: Collector issued show-cause notice, bailable arrest warrant of Rs 5000 in four cases

Representative Pic |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Human Rights Commission issued a show cause notice and a bailable arrest warrant of Rs 5000 in four cases against Dewas Collector Chandramouli Shukla.

All four cases were related to land, house demolition and basic amenities. On July 14, the commission will summon the collector.

In four different cases, Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has ordered the collector to personally come to the commission on July 14 and give his explanation and report. The notice and the nominated bailable arrest warrant will be served through the Superintendent of Police, Dewas.

It is to be known that Shri Anil Thakur (journalist), a resident of Dewas district, has complained to the commission that the president of Trilok Nagar Home Nirman Sanstha changed the land of the park and gave land to his relative for the school. He requested the commission to take strict action against the institution president and the school operator

One MIG resident Shri Omprakash and other resident of Trilok Nagar Home Construction Society, Dewas also complained of exploitation of rights of the members of the organization by the president of Trilok Nagar Home Construction Society. A request was made to get the loan amount paid in HUDCO, so that the houses of 124 members of the organization could be registered.

Others also pointed out the mismanagement of drainage water in their localities/houses and the increase of mosquitoes due to the spread of water on the road. Complaining about no action being taken, the Commission was requested to order the concerned officers to take action.

On receiving all the four applications/complaints, the commission sent several official reminders to the Collector seeking a report, but to no avail. Thereafter, a nominated notice was issued to the Collector asking him to appear before the commission on 9 May 2022 and submit a report.