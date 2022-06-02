Bhopal: Narottam Mishra offers samosa to the BJP chief, video goes viral

snap from the viral video |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As Bharatiya Janata Party national president J P Nadda remained engaged in several events of the party state unit in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal Wednesday, a light-hearted meet with Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra made headlines.

In a viral video of the meeting, Mishra was seen offering a samosa (a kind of snack) to the visiting party head at his residence in Bhopal. To add, the Home minister is well known for his proximity to the party high command and it seems he deliberately chose to exhibit the same when the party chief was around.

Nadda had changed his scheduled plan to meet state home minister Narottam Mishra at his residence in Bhopal after his arrival in the city on Wednesday.

Mishra warmly welcomed Nadda and other party leaders at his residence. Nadda stayed there for about half an hour. On the occasion, Mishra was spotted serving the samosa to Nadda and other party leaders.

Besides, Mishra put CM Chouhan forward to apply Tilak to Nadda at his residence and gave him a momento.

According to the viral video, CM Chouhan, BJP State President VD Sharma, National Co-Organisation General Secretary Shiv Prakash, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union Ministers Prahlad Patel, Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, BJP Organisation General Secretary Hitanand Sharma, several state cabinet ministers and other leaders were present on the occasion.