Ujjain: Extend loans for welfare schemes

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): During District Level Consultative Committee (DLCC) meeting, which was held on Saturday, District Collector Asheesh Singh directed the bank officials to provide loans to the customers who want to avail of welfare schemes.

He directed them to extend loans to the customers under government scheme, if they do not fall under defaulters list but their cibil score is low.

Collector categorically directed that the gap between acceptance and distribution of loans should be reduced.

Decision to organise an employment fair on January 12, was taken.

The collector has directed to behave decently with the rural beneficiaries and customers, who visit bank branches.

He said that appropriate action would be taken against the branch manager for indecent behavior. Singh has given strict directions to make loans accessible to the eligible beneficiaries.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 01:03 AM IST