Ujjain: 'Environmental problems must be relooked at with traditional Indian knowledge system'

Atul Kothari delivers his keynote address during the inaugural session of a two-day national seminar at MPISSR in Ujjain on Friday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): “The world has been confronted with two major problems viz terrorism and the environment in today’s context. We need to relook at the solution to the environmental problems from the prism of the Indian traditional knowledge system,” Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, New Delhi’s national secretary Atul Kothari said here on Friday.

He was addressing the two-day national seminar on “Environmental Conservation and Social Responsibility in the Indian Context: Challenges and Possibilities” jointly organised by Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research (MPISSR), Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, New Delhi and Vikram University at MPISSR, Ujjain. Kothari raised concern over environmental issues comprehensively.

He showed disquiet about the wastage of water and food and emphasized that there is a strong need to inculcate habits for the conservation of nature at the infant stage at home and school so that eventually it becomes a way of life for children when they turn into an adult. The Indian traditional knowledge system strongly advocates for respect and reverence for nature. “We can have a difference in theory and practice in terms of environmental protection. There is a need to speed up the process of environmental protection through social responsibility with a practical aspect,” he added.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav as the chief guest of the programme pointed out that environment and society are complementary to each other. We have to make efforts to stop the over-exploitation of nature. The purity of water is undoubtedly a major concern. We need to change the approach and mindset to look into water pollution and the conservation of nature. We need to imbibe a balanced and economical lifestyle to protect the nature and environment. We should learn from the forest settlers and tribals for living happily with minimum requirements and not exploiting nature which is available in abundance at their disposal, he said.

The programme was presided over by Vikram University vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey. MPISSR president Dr Gopal Krishna Sharma and Ashok Kadel, director, Madhya Pradesh Hindi Granth Akademi shared the dais. At the beginning of the programme, the MPISSR director Prof Yatindra Singh Sisodia gave the welcome address. Sanjay Swami, the national co-ordinator (environment), Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, New Delhi unveiled the framework of the programme and informed the gathering that this seminar will discuss the issue threadbare and chalk out a plan for action for academic, administrative, and industrial institutions. The programme was compeered by Dr Manu Gautam. Dr Prashant Puranik, registrar, Vikram University proposed a vote of thanks.

