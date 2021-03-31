Ujjain: Engineering, polytechnic college teachers to get 7th pay scale

Ujjain: The State government has decided to go ahead with the recommendation of AICTE to give 7th pay scale to the teachers of engineering and polytechnic colleges.

Dr DK Sakravdiya president and Dr AC Shukla, secretary of the Technical Teachers Association, Ujjain Engineering College have welcomed the government’s decision. Dr Sakravdiya said that the proposal was pending for many years now. The seventh pay benefits are due from January 1, 2016, he added.

Dr Shukla said that the association has been demanding award of 7th pay scale since March 2019 when AICTE declared its recommendations, but the government kept delaying the matter.

He said more than 2,000 teachers of state will be benefitted by this decision. He thanked the minister of technical education Yashodhara Raje for taking the initiative for the benefit of the teachers.