Madhya Pradesh: 7th Pay Scale order for school teachers issued

BHOPAL: The school education department has issued orders for the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission scale for teachers this Friday. Teachers will have to get their salaries fixed from the district panchayat for their prior period of working.

Salaries according to the Seventh Pay Commission will be given from the month of October 2019. The arrears of the Seventh Pay Commission from July 2018 to September 2019 will be given to the teachers in five annual instalments in 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Teachers have been asked to produce documents related to appointment at the district panchayats and get their salary fixed according to the Sixth Pay Commission with the panchayats. After this, the school education department will fix the salaries of teachers according to the Seventh Pay Commission provisions.

This development comes after the services of the teachers were merged with that of the school education department. Earlier, they were working for the panchayats at the local level.

Teachers have been asked to submit an undertaking with their documents for arrears. According to the document, the teachers will be responsible in case they get any extra payment by mistake. That payment would be recovered from them along with interest. In case the teachers are unable to pay it, it will be recovered from their successors.