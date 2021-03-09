Ujjain: Education is necessary for women to be empowered, says Krishna Chauhan

Ujjain: Women’s Empowerment Day was celebrated at Government Model School, Ghattiya in the presence of teachers and students. The students of the school expressed their views on this occasion. At the same time, information was given about the schemes being run by the government for women.

Science teacher Rajesh Rathore said that women are fulfilling their family responsibilities and are successfully discharging important responsibilities at national and international level.

In-charge principal Ramesh Kurup said that we should all strive for social equality to give equal opportunities to women, we should start with our families.

Teacher Krishna Chauhan said that education is necessary for women to be empowered and education is the important link for advancing women, therefore girls must be given better education.

Jhamman Singh Chauhan, Laxman Sonagara, Preeti Vyas, Sandhya Chawre and Poonam Upadhyay also expressed their views. Programme was conducted by Kavita Bhanwar and Palak Rathore.