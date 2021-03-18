Ujjain: Earthen stop-dam collapses; Kanh water contaminates the Kshipra

Ujjain: An earthen stop-dam at Triveni on the Kshipra collapsed on Thursday morning causing the contained dirty water to mix in river.

Dead fish covered the waterbody due to contamination. The administration has commissioned the stop-dam to prevent mixing of contaminated water of the Kanh with that of the Kshipra.

On being informed administration and PHE officials reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

The dam had been repaired before Makar Sankranti in January but the earthen dam was swept away due to rise in water-level in the Kanh. Around 100 MCFT of dirty water got mixed with the clean water in the river and polluted it.

PHE sub engineer Rajeev Shukla said that water of the Narmada was saved from contamination as the same was stored at Gau Ghat located stop dam. The water of Narmada was pumped in for the snan-parv of Shanishchari Amavasya some days ago.

Tehsildar Aniruddha Mishra said that the nearby villagers were alerted to not serve the contaminated water to the cattle. The arrangements are being made to repair the dam and to curb the further contamination of the Kshipra.