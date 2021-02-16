Ujjain: Early detection of cancer can cure it completely, says Dr Saluja

Ujjain: Early detection of cancer can cure it completely. Gynaecologist Dr Satinder Saluja said during a national webinar on Cancer Awareness organised by science committee, IQAC and department of zoology and biotechnology of Government Girls Post-Graduate College (GGPGC).

Dr Saluja expressed her deep concern for lack of awareness in the society regarding about cancer in women, especially in the rural belt. She and other speakers emphasised that early detection can lead to proper treatment and complete cure from the disease and save the life of the patient. She advised women to undergo periodical check-up if they come across any symptoms related to cancer.

Dr Nitin Tomar, oncologist and researcher from MGM, Indore, spoke at length on various dimensions of oral cavity cancer and explained their initial symptoms. He said oral cancer is among the most common form of cancer amongst human beings. According to Dr Tomar, the main causes of the oral cavity cancer are consumption of tobacco and or alcohol. He also warned that products that are used to get rid of tobacco chewing or smoking like nicotine chewing gums are also nowadays considered to be the cause of cancer amongst people.

Dr Anil Singhavi, an Indore-based oncologist, elaborated on Cancer in 2021 describing the innovations taking place internationally in the field of treatment of cancer. He made discourse on the various misgivings prevalent in the society with regard to treatment and post-surgery care of the patients. He appealed to the people not to believe the hearsay and be confident in the capabilities of their doctors. They should also understand their own capacities and trust the power of healing through medicine and meditation both.

Dr Anand Kar, a scholar of cardiovascular problems and thyroid cancer, stated that thyroid is a very tiny endocrine gland but it controls all the functions of the body.

Any anomalies in the bodies should be immediately attended and if they are diagnosed with cancer they should patiently and regularly undergo proper treatment.

The webinar was presided over by the principal Dr Anita Manchandia. Convener Dr Leena Lakhani presented the theme of webinar. She explained about the dark side and the bright side of the disease both on medical parameters as well as on the spiritual plane. She urged the people who are struck with the deadly disease in any form to maintain their belief system and undertake the battle with courage and hope.