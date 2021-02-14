Ujjain: Durva, Akshita and Rupali win contests on cancer awareness

Ujjain: The science committee in collaboration with the department of zoology and biotechnology in Government Girls’ Post-graduate College (GGPGC) organised a science exhibition on the occasion of International Oral Cancer Day for creating awareness about cancer, its causes and prevention.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the gynaecologist Dr Satinder Kaur Saluja who appreciated the efforts made by the students and called for more such efforts in future. Principal Dr Anita Manchandia, who presided over the programme, said that the contribution of the students will go a long way in creating awareness amongst the people about the deadly disease cancer.

The exhibition displayed the charts and slogans on the theme crafted and designed by the students of the institution for the competition held to commemorate the occasion. According to programme coordinator Dr Leena Lakhani, about 76 students participated in slogan competition while 89 registered their creative presence in poster competition.

A panel of judges comprising Dr Sudha Shrivastava of Kalidas Girls College, Dr Shubhangi Vaidya and Dr Pinki Dwivedi from Madhav Science College adjudged the entries for the innovation, expression and impact.

The winners of the poster competition were Durva Malviya, Anjali Patidar and Zenab Khan who obtained first, second and third prizes, respectively. The slogan competition was won by Akshita Sharma and Kanan Gautam, Ambika Purohit with first, second and third place, respectively. At post-graduate level, Rupali Solanki was crowned first while Anju Gundiya of biotechnology and Udita Chauhan of drawing department stood second and third, respectively in poster competition.