Ujjain: Doulatganj veggie vendors refuse to shift to new venue

Ujjain:

Veggie vendors of Doulatganj vegetable markets staged protest on Tuesday to oppose shifting the vegetable market to Arya Samaj Marg.

The vegetable market at Arya Samaj Marg was constructed years ago, but due to water logging, the vendors denied to take possession of shops there.

On Tuesday morning when the municipal corporation’s team reached Doulatganj and asked them to vacate the market the vendors staged opposed and began to raise slogans against the municipal corporation.

The municipal officials said that at the present vegetable market a modern shopping complex is proposed to be constructed once the vegetable market will be shifted to Arya Samaj Marg.

The vendors asked the officials that shops on first floor of the new shopping complex should be allotted to them. They insisted that they will not shift to the dilapidated vegetable market at Arya Samaj Road.