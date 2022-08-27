Ujjain: Doctor’s residence in district hospital premises burgled

Noida: Son of JDU leader kidnapped, ransom of 5 lakh demanded | Pic for representation | Unsplash

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The miscreants have got so bold that now they have started committing crimes in houses with people living in them. They entered the house of Dr Vikram Raghuvanshi, in-charge of Government Madhav Nagar Hospital, who lives in the hospital premises on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday and stole a gold chain, Rs 31,000 in cash and mobile.

Dr Raghuvanshi and his family were at home at the time of the incident. When Dr Raghuvanshi’s brother who woke up on hearing noises tried to stop the thieves, they ran away and pelted stones at him. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the stone pelting.

Thieves entered his house at around 2 am and took away a gold chain and Rs 16, 000 kept in Dr Raghuvanshi's trouser pocket. Apart from this, the thief also stole Rs 15, 000 and the mobile of Dr Raghuvanshi’s brother. The thief ran away after throwing this mobile at Khajurwali Masjid. The doctor has lodged his complaint in the Central Kotwali police station.

