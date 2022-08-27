e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: Doctor’s residence in district hospital premises burgled

Dr Raghuvanshi and his family were at home at the time of the incident. When Dr Raghuvanshi’s brother who woke up on hearing noises tried to stop the thieves, they ran away and pelted stones at him.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 02:22 AM IST
article-image
Noida: Son of JDU leader kidnapped, ransom of 5 lakh demanded | Pic for representation | Unsplash

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The miscreants have got so bold that now they have started committing crimes in houses with people living in them. They entered the house of Dr Vikram Raghuvanshi, in-charge of Government Madhav Nagar Hospital, who lives in the hospital premises on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday and stole a gold chain, Rs 31,000 in cash and mobile.

Dr Raghuvanshi and his family were at home at the time of the incident. When Dr Raghuvanshi’s brother who woke up on hearing noises tried to stop the thieves, they ran away and pelted stones at him. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the stone pelting.

Thieves entered his house at around 2 am and took away a gold chain and Rs 16, 000 kept in Dr Raghuvanshi's trouser pocket. Apart from this, the thief also stole Rs 15, 000 and the mobile of Dr Raghuvanshi’s brother. The thief ran away after throwing this mobile at Khajurwali Masjid. The doctor has lodged his complaint in the Central Kotwali police station.

Read Also
Ujjain: ABAP chief reiterates stand on reserving land for Simhastha
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreUjjain: Doctor’s residence in district hospital premises burgled

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC to construct 4-lane Goregaon creek bridge

Mumbai: BMC to construct 4-lane Goregaon creek bridge

Mumbai: Con seeks e-gift cards in name of city CP

Mumbai: Con seeks e-gift cards in name of city CP

Mumbai: HC gives interim relief to BJP leader Shrikant Deshmukh booked on charges of rape

Mumbai: HC gives interim relief to BJP leader Shrikant Deshmukh booked on charges of rape

Gujarat journo held for story claiming CM Bhupendra Patel may be dropped

Gujarat journo held for story claiming CM Bhupendra Patel may be dropped

Mumbai: Food could be poisoned, says jail opposing home food to blasts undertrial

Mumbai: Food could be poisoned, says jail opposing home food to blasts undertrial