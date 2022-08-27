Ujjain: ABAP chief reiterates stand on reserving land for Simhastha

Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An online meeting to hear objections regarding the ‘Master Plan-2035’ was organised by the principal secretary, urban administration and development department on Friday. In this sequence, Shri Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) and president of Maa Mansa Devi Trust joined from Hardwar and requested not to make residential area in Sanwarakhedi, Jeevankhedi and Dawoodkhedi in the master plan, and to reserve their land for the Simhastha Fair area.

He also proposed to develop a green belt of 300 meters on both sides of the banks of the river Kshipra. At the same time, he supported the suggestion given by Ujjain North MLA and former minister Paras Chandra Jain and said that the objections lodged by the local people regarding the Simhastha Fair area should be followed by the urban administration department.

For a long time, ABAP has been corresponding with the urban administration and development department regarding the Master Plan 2035. ABAP has also asked its advocates to prepare the documents to file a petition in the High Court’s Indore bench. Local sages were also present at the ABAP’s Neelganga office during the online hearing.