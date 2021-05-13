Ujjain: Diabetic corona winners prone to black fungus, say doctors

Ujjain: Patients with diabetes have a higher risk of developing black fungus disease. The disease can also be caused due to increase in blood sugar level and side effects of drugs and injections given during treatment of Covid-19.

Doctors shared this information with the officials during a meeting on black fungus disease, held in Brahaspati Bhavan on Thursday.

Doctors opined that the main symptoms of this disease includes pain in the face and eyes, blocked nose, dark coloured or red discharge from nose. The disease also it leads to deterioration in vision and swelling in the eyes and face. Body’s failing immunity due to Covid-19 is the main cause of this disease. The disease can be prevented by keeping blood sugar levels under tabs and taking timely treatment.

It was also informed at the meeting that during Covid-19 infection if the use of Corticosteroids or other medicines increases the blood sugar level more, due to which the chances of black fungus disease especially in sugar patient increases.

Symptoms of black fungal disease can usually appear during the corona treatment or within next 4 to 5 days. Therefore, if the above symptoms occur, one should immediately see an ENT doctor or OPD to get consultation.

Collector Asheesh Singh said that awareness needs to be spread regarding black fungus disease. Washing nose with saline water (Jal Naiti) can also help prevent this disease. In extreme cases tissues damaged due to fungus are removed through surgery.

To prevent this disease, distilled water should be used while giving oxygen in hospitals and special care should be taken for cleanliness. Dr Katyayan Mishr, Dr Sudhakar Vaidya, Dr Rajendra Bansal, Dr Tej Singh Chaudhary, Dr Jaithalia and Dr Rahul Tejankar were present.