Ujjain: Devotees throng Mahakal Temple on New Year

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of New Year, 2022, more than 1 lakh devotees visited Mahakaleshwar Temple to commence the year on a spiritual note.

They sought blessings of Lord Mahakal and paid obeisance at temples across the city early on Saturday.

Long queues were witnessed at the main temples of the city. People from all walks of live turned up to get a glimpse of Lord Mahakal during the weekend.

Chardham temple also witnessed long queues of devotees.

Due to Covid-19 induced restrictions, devotees were not allowed to enter Nandigrih and Garbh-Grih. Only priest and temple staff were allowed inside. A†huge crowd was witnessed near Ganesh Mandapam.

The devotees failed to observe measures to check the spread of Covid 19, such as social distancing and wearing of face masks.

Devotees also thronged other prominent temples across the city including Harsidhi, Chintaman, Mangalnath, Kal Bhairav temples.

Weekend doubled joy of New Year for the devotees and city dwellers.

