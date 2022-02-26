Ujjain: Devotees’ entry in Garbhagriha prohibited for 3 days; New railway building to be inaugurated today, know more about city

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Entry of devotees in the Garbhagriha of Mahakal Temple will be prohibited for three days from February 28 to March 2. The temple administration has taken the decision in view of the huge crowd expected to throng the temple on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Shiva Navratri is being celebrated ahead of Maha Shivratri in the temple and local devotees along with people from outside in large numbers will be visiting the temple on the auspicious day.

In order to ensure smooth functioning of the temple activities, the authorities have decided to prohibit the entry of devotees in the Garbhagriha. Sehra will be offered to Baba Mahakal in the early hours of March 2 and Bhasma Aarti will be performed in the afternoon.

New railway building to be inaugurated today

The newly constructed railway building just outside the railway station will be inaugurated today. The three-storey building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore.

The ticket window, first-class passenger waiting room, food plaza and waiting hall have been constructed on the first floor while offices and retiring rooms are on the second floor. Conference halls have been constructed on the third floor.

A huge Shivlinga and a fountain have been constructed in front of the building enhancing the beauty of the place. Passengers will now be receiving modern facilities at the railway station with the construction of the new building. The figures of Trishul and Damru have been painted on the walls of the building while pictures of ancient temples and famous places of the city have been engraved on the outer walls of the station. The preparations for the inauguration ceremony continued on Friday evening too.

Member of Parliament Anil Firojia, higher education minister Mohan Yadav and MLA Paras Jain and other public representatives will be present in the programme. The top of the building resembles the Mahakal Temple peak. The passengers will be able to see a huge Shivling after exiting the building.

TWO-DAY NATIONAL SEMINAR ON ECONOMICS UNDERWAY

Economic development needs to be done equally among the urban and rural areas otherwise the development of rural areas is badly hit as is being witnessed in the present times.

Today, there is no coordination between rural development and current economic policies and no communication is done with the citizens of rural areas, observed, Prof Baldev Bhai Sharma, vice-chancellor of Raipur’s Kushabhau Thackeray Journalism and Mass Communication University while speaking as the chief guest on the inaugural day of the national seminar on rural development here on Friday.

The two-day national seminar and a meeting of Madhya Pradesh Economic Association (MPEA) has been organised by the School of Studies in Economics of Vikram University.

Speaking on the occasion, MPEA president Prof Kanhaiyya Ahuja said that structural weaknesses of Madhya Pradesh’s development can be removed through such national seminars because the economic policies of the State also have an impact at the national level.

State NITI Aayog’s vice-chairman Prof Sachin Chaturvedi said that Madhya Pradesh is a state that can have a special impact on the Indian economy. In order to increase the GDP of the state, it is necessary that the model of economic policies should be adopted effectively.

Presiding over the programme, VU’s vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey said that organic fertilisers should be used in place of chemical fertilisers for agriculture. Only then can sustainable rural development could be ensured.

Prior to it, Swastiwachan was recited by Dr Rajesh Musalgaonkar. The welcome address was given by Dr SK Mishra. Dr Nivedita Verma conducted the proceedings.

Double lifer for accused, accomplices sentenced to life imprisonment

The Court of eighth district and sessions judge Santosh Kumar Shukla on Friday sentenced a murder accused with double life imprisonment and his three accomplices with life imprisonment for killing advocate Nalin Sharma in a property dispute. A penalty of Rs 10,000 has also been imposed against each one of them. The penalty amount has been ordered to be provided to the family of the deceased.

Madhur Dairy operator Mohan Vaswani along with his accomplices Rajkumar Rathore, Rajesh Sharma and driver Durgaprasad Ahirwar had killed advocate Nalin Sharma by running a Tavera car over him in a property dispute of Manak Bhawan in Shaheed Park area on March 28, 2009.

Manak Bhawan is a prestigious building once owned by Binod Mills and Nalln had taken a store to run JS Medical and two rooms on rent in it.

Meanwhile, Vaswani had been claiming ownership of the building and offered Rs 35 lakh to Nalin to vacate the property. He increased the amount to Rs 45 lakh when Nalin refused but in vain. As a result, Vaswani along with Rathore and Rajesh connived to kill Nalin staging a fake accident. They offered a large amount of money to Prof Rafiq Khan’s driver Ahirwar to do the needful.

The accused executed their plan and Ahirwar hit Nalin’s car while he was taking his brother, Dr Umesh Sharma, to the house. The collision was so severe that Nalin was thrown a distance of about 15 feet and died on the spot suffering a serious head injury.

Madhav Nagar police had registered a case of accident at first but Nalin’s family believed that it was a case of murder over property dispute.

Dr Umesh Sharma kept fighting for justice and the probe revealed the actual cause of Nalin’s death. Police arrested the main accused Vaswani but he was released from jail on bail. He tried to settle the case but Dr Sharma refused his overtures. He appointed Shajapur advocate Kaji Ehsaanullah as special prosecutor and obtained justice after 13 years of the killing.

The accused have been sent to Bhairavgarh Jail after the final verdict of the court on Friday evening. The deceased’s brother Rajesh Sharma, who is posted at the Government Polytechnic College expressed satisfaction over the judgment said, delay in the trial caused pain to their family.

Two burglaries reported in 24 hours, thieves captured on CC TV

Two cases of theft in the last 24 hours have created a new challenge for the cops and increased the worries of citizens.

In the first incident reported from Jain Colony under Jiwaji Ganj Police Station area on Thursday, unidentified miscreants entered a house and made away with valuable ornaments. In her complaint, Dipti said that the incident occurred when her parents had gone out of the city. Burglars broke into the house and decamped with valuable jewellery.

In the second incident that occurred near Mahananda Nagar, house owner Sunil Saxena had gone to Gujarat on February 22 for his son's medical treatment. When he returned on February 24, he discovered the thieves had struck his house. He said that thieves had decamped with Rs 10, 20, and 50 bundles along with valuable silver coins and anklets. Police have registered cases of theft in both the cases.

Parents appeal to Indian govt to safely evacuate stranded children

As tension between Russia and Ukraine keeps on rising following Russia's declaration of war on the latter, more than a dozen families in the city are in distress. Currently, about 15 to 20 students from the city are stranded in Ukraine after the war broke out.

The parents of these students while interacting with the media expressed worry about the safety of their children and have appealed to the government to safely evacuate their stuck children.

Parents are constantly keeping in touch with their children and said that the government has as yet made no move to evacuate their children who are running out of food and money and facing hardships.

The Russian war against Ukraine entered the second day on Friday. Russian troops are closing on various Ukrainian cities and threatening citizens there.

The hapless parents have no choice, but to wait and watch. They have been in touch with their children through frequent phone calls, to know their well-being.

One such parent is Jitendra Sharma, whose daughter Shivani Sharma is pursuing her fourth year of MBBS in Ukraine. He has appealed to the Union government as well as the state government to airlift their stranded children to safety.

