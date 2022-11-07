Ujjain: Despite ban, people burst crackers, hingot during ‘Hari Har Milan’

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On Vaikunth Chaturdashi, the collector had imposed a ban under Section 144 of CrPC on bursting fireworks and hingot during the Sawari of Lord Mahakaleshwar, which came out for ‘Hari-Har Milan’ on Sunday midnight. Despite this, people openly violated the order of the collector by bursting firecrackers and hingot through the entire route of the Sawari from Mahakaleshwar temple to Gopal temple.

Meanwhile, after beating a young man, miscreants snatched his mobile, purse and utensil shop caught fire due to the bursting of firecrackers.

In the past, during ‘Hari-Har Milan’, fireworks and hingot were burst at Gopal Mandir, due to which a stamped-like situation got created and people were also injured. Given the possibility of such an incident repeating itself, collector Asheesh Singh imposed a ban on bursting fireworks and hingot.

However, the bursting of fireworks started from the Mahakal temple and continued at Kot Mohalla Square, Gudri Square, Bartan Bazaar and Patni Bazaar right up to Gopal Mandir. During this, women, children and elders saved themselves by running here and there from hingot.

Apart from the collector and SP, a huge police force was also present along with the officers of the level of ASP and CSP and in-charge of the station, but the policemen could not stop the youths from bursting firecrackers. Later, on the instructions of SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla, the police lathi-charged an unruly crowd near Gopal Mandir.

Late in the night, when one Barkha and her two children were watching the sawari, some people bursting fireworks came towards her son. When she tried to stop them, six youths surrounded them and started beating them and also snatched a mobile and purse with Rs 5000 in it. When a complaint was made at the Mahakal police station, the police only took an application.

Similarly, a fire broke out in a shop in the Bartan Bazaar during fireworks which was extinguished immediately.

Meanwhile, Mahakal police said cases were registered against Sachin, Tushar Kasera, Mayank Bhonsle (all residents of Patni Bazaar), Palkesh son of Abhimanyu resident of Daulatganj, Indore, Rishabh son of Sanjay Rathore resident of Moti Tabela, Indore, Nishant son of Rajkumar Marmat resident of Prakash Nagar, Teen Batti Chauraha and Virendra son of Jagannath resident of Mullapura for bursting crackers despite the ban.

