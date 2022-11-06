Indore: 14 booked for developing colony in city illegally

Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police booked 14 people for allegedly developing a colony illegally in the Rajendra Nagar area, cops said on Sunday. No arrests were made till the filing of this report.

Rajendra Nagar police station-in-charge Ajay Kumar Mishra said that an IMC officer had lodged a complaint that the colony in Bijalpur was developed illegally by some people. On the complaint of the IMC officer, a case has been registered against Suresh Sharma, Narayan, Malkhan, Chhotu, Ramkunwarbai, Ramcharan, Hiralal, Sorambai, Sonali, Tina, Karuna, Rani, Ramkunwar and Geetabai under relevant sections and investigations into the case are on. The police are looking for the accused.

The residents of the colony had lodged a complaint with the district collector that they were not getting even the basic amenities. The collector ordered a probe into the matter. After that, it was found that the colony was developed illegally. No permission for the colony was taken by the developers.