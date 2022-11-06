e-Paper Get App
Indore: Congress demands ‘Issue printed power bills instead of on mobiles’

Most middle-class and poor families of city don’t have smartphones

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 01:51 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Photo: Pexels
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress demands that the Discom issue printed electricity bills to consumers instead of on their mobile phones.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee state secretary Tej Prakash Rane, in a statement on Saturday, said, “The Discom has ordered that printed electricity bills should no longer be issued to the citizens of Indore but should be made available on mobile phones. But middle-class and poor family consumers are facing many technical problems due to this order. I demand that the Discom rescind this order and provide printed electricity bills to consumers as they earlier used to.”

“Most middle-class and poor families of city don’t have smartphones. Many families use keypad phones. Due to the continuous arrival of messages from other companies, consumers always ignore many messages and this could spell trouble for them in getting their bills and paying them in time,” he added. He said he would present the demand in a memorandum to the chief general manager regarding this issue in the interests of consumers.

