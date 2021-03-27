Ujjain: Daksh Skills lab inaugurated

Ujjain: Daksh Skills Lab was inaugurated by MLA Paras Jain on the 6th floor of Charak Hospital on Saturday. Higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav attended the event virtually. In his address Jain said that Daksh Skills Lab will train the health workers to provide better treatment to the patients. He asked the officials concerned to ensure that the facilities available at district hospital get publicity so that locals may benefit from the same.

Nodal office Dr Sanjeev Kumarawat shared details about the lab. Maternity consultant Drr Prachi Agnihotri, CMHO Dr Mahavir Khandelwal, Zila Panchayat CEO Ankit Asthana, regional director health services Dr Lakshmi Baghel, civil surgeon Dr PN Verma, Dr Abhishek Jeenwal and other officials were present.