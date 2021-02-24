Ujjain: Government hospital 'Charak' under lens for referring 42 per cent pregnant women to private facilities

Ujjain: Collector Asheesh Singh on Wednesday visited district maternity hospital ‘Charak’ amid allegations that staffers of the government hospital are of referring pregnant women to private hospitals.

During his visit the collector checked the registers of the hospital containing details of admissions and discharge of pregnant women.

The documents revealed that during January over 1,000 pregnant women were admitted at government hospital Charak but surprisingly before their deliveries or just after their deliveries over 400 women left the hospital and took admission at private hospitals. Some of them even left the hospital without informing the staffers.

In view of seriousness of the issues collector Asheesh Singh ordered an enquiry in the matter as to how and why pregnant women chose the option of going to private hospitals even when related modern facilities pertaining to delivery are available at Charak Hospital at either free of cost or at marginal low cost. The enquiry will be conducted by Zila Panchayat CEO.

Collector told that after a thorough investigation strict action will be taken against any staffers, doctor or any nursing home if they were provoking or persuading pregnant women to avail the maternity facilities at private hospital at higher charges.

Collector also instructed that notices be issued to Gurunanak Hospital and Saharsh Hospital for admitting government hospital’s patients for just performing operations.

CMHO Dr Mahavir Khandelwal, civil surgeon PN Verma gynaecologist Dr Sangeeta Palsaniya and paramedical staffers were present.

Allegations

Another woman alleged that initially she was admitted to Charak Hospital and for operation she was shifted to Gurunanak Hospital at Freeganj and for post operative care she was again shifted to Government Charak Hospital. Collector Singh instructed CMHO Mahavir Khandelwal to present detailed report on both the matter which apparently showed the complicity of the staff with private maternity homes. Collector expressed concern over shifting of 42 per cent of admitted patients to other private hospitals and ordered CMHO to look into the matter to indentify gullies.

Notices issued to project officials

In his 3-hour-long inspection collector Asheesh Singh minutely observed the maternity ward, IOT and nutrition rehabilitation centre. On finding only 3 malnourished children the collector instructed to issue show cause notices to project officials.

Pregnant women advised to opt private hospital for deliveries

Collector also visited premature delivery ward and interacted the pregnant women, one of the women revealed that a hospital staffer advised her to shift to a private hospital- Saharsh for an operation owing to her premature delivery. After her operation she was shifted again to Charak Hospital, she added. The hospital management charged Rs 1 lakh for the operation and and for post operative care of mother and new born baby the woman was again shifted to Charak.

Condition of surgical ward irks DM

Looking at the condition of the surgical ward, collector Singh instructed hospital authorities to imitate the repair work immediately. Collector also visited gynaecological ward, labour room and NICU and asked the patients about their health.