Ujjain: Couple dupes relative of 10.75 L, booked

Ujjain: A couple of Dhablagauri duped a relative of Rs 10.75 lakhs in the name of business partnership. As per the police, Shankarlal Aanjana’s daughter Jaya, who resides in Panched village Halmukam Ganesh colony Chintaman Ganesh, lodged a complaint of cheating against her relative couple Seemabai and Mohan Singh. She alleged that between Feb 11th to March 25 the couple took Rs 10.75 Lakhs in 4 installments. She gave them the money in the form of cheques for trading soyabean, gram among other grains.

The couple took her money but they neither started the business, nor returned the cheques. They even threatened her to kill when asked them to return her money. Police have registered a case after investigation.