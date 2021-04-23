Ujjain: Corona patients, kin expose contacts to risk; panic prevails in VD Cloth Market as 2 traders die of Covid

jjain: By flouting corona norms, some patients are putting their contacts including their own loved ones at risk.

A trader who operates a shops Vikramaditya Cloth Market has paid for such negligent attitude with his own life. Worse, after his death one of his kin too died of corona.

As per reports the said businessman tested positive for corona but continued to operate his shop.

But his family members continued to flout corona norms and did not home quarantined themselves.

The kin of corona patient continued to operate their shops and roam in the market exposing unsuspecting contacts to the life-threatening risk of corona which is proving to be more dangerous during the ongoing second wave of pandemic.

After receiving complaints, the local administration sealed 2 shops of his family and installed a sign outside their shops declaring his corona-positive status.

On April 6, a team of local administration called on to the said corona patient after receiving complaints of corona norms violations.

But the said patient and his kin confronted the team with excuses that there is no corona patient in the family.

However, the businessman, who had contracted corona and an elder member of his family died recently due to corona. Since their death the traders There in VD Cloth Market are under panic.

Collector Asheesh Singh has imposed Section 144 in the district. The order mandates that everyone who stays with a corona patient must undergo home quarantine. But kin of many corona patients are going about with their usual routine and putting their innocent contacts at the risk of contracting corona.

262 houses under Madhav Nagar police station on C-radar

Ujjain: The second wave of the pandemic is proving to be more precarious as despite several measures the corona chain is not breaking the residential colonies which fall under the Madhav Nagar police station area.

In these colonies, many members of the same family are testing positive for corona.

During this wave parts of the old city are not getting affected by the spread of corona.

As per reports 107 houses in Rishi Nagar, 61 houses in Mahananda Nagar, 52 in Sethi Nagar and 42 houses in Freeganj area under Madhav Nagar police station are affected due to corona. Besides, Ved Nagar, Mahashweta Nagar, Vivekananda Colony, Mahakal Vanijyik Centre are also emerging as the hotspots of the city.

Music teacher & grain merchant fall prey to corona

A music teacher Jayant Koranne (45) who lived in Ved Nagara and worked with Bal Bhavan, died of corona late Thursday. He was under treatment at at RDGMC. According to sources, Jayant was suffering from corona for the last few days. His father had died f corona 3 days ago while his mother is still battling against corona. Another father-son duo too, died of corona in Ved Nagar. Meanwhile, as per reports Girish Harbhajanka (55), a grain merchant and leading social worker of the Agrawal community, died during Corona treatment in Indore’s private hospital on Friday morning.