Ujjain: Corona kaal; 35 deaths ‘logged’ in 27 days

Ujjain: The drastic rise in corona cases and deaths in April during the second wave has baffled the local administration and experts alike.

After the corona outbreak in March last, the country witnesses its peak in September 2020. Thereafter its impact began to diminish, but in March 2021, the corona spread and deaths acquired an unprecedented and frightening momentum.

From March 2020 to March 2021, Ujjain district logged 3, 29, 26, 13, 3, 5, 14, 3, 3, 1, 3, 0 and 6 deaths respectively. In total, 109 deaths from Corona were officially registered in the district in an year, with the highest figure being 29 in April 2020 followed by 26 in May 2020.

In the said period less than 5 deaths were recorded in many months.

But the surge in April 2021, has broken all records as till April 27 a total of 35 deaths have been recorded officially.

Worse, 11 patients below 50 years have died during the second wave.

As per the officials, the death of patients suspected of the corona is not logged in the official bulletin.

And in April the number of deaths of suspects is more than the deaths reported in the bulleting.

The district administration is at a loss as to how to brace for the coming weeks as the second wave has not yet attained its peak.

Even the official figures of 35 deaths in 27 days are alarming given the grim situation on the front of vacancy at healthcare facilities and shortage of essential medicines across the district.