Ujjain: Congress stages dharna as woman govt teacher battles for life sans neurologist

Ujjain: Seeking treatment facilities for a lady government teacher, who suffered from brain haemorrhage during her posting at the vaccination Centre, Congress leader Noori Khan opened a front against the administration on Tuesday.

Najma Ramzan Khan, a teacher of Government Girls School Naliya Bakhal, was engaged in the vaccination campaign. She was stationed at Chhatri Chowk Dispensary. Two days ago, she complained of a headache couples with dizziness and collapsed while executing her duty.

Fearing that she had contracted corna during vaccination programme, her colleagues admitted her to dedicated Government Madhav Nagar Covid-19 Hospital. However, she tested negative for corona. So, she was sent to the District Hospital for treatment.

Najma Khan’s treatment could not begin at the District Hospital as it lacks a neurologist.

Her kin kept running from pillar to post. When Congress leader Noori Khan learnt about her plight, she reached the District Hospital and staged a sit-in there on Tuesday afternoon. She remained in the hospital for four hours.

Noori Khan said that Najma is in dire need of treatment, but she is not being looked after here. The doctors here have declared they cannot look after her, she added. When Noorie asked what should be done for helping her? Doctors here told Noori that she should avail treatment in Indore.

When Free Press approached CMHO Dr Mahavir Khandelwal for his views in this regard, he pleaded ignorance about the case and asked to contact the Civil Surgeon.