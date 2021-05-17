Ujjain: Congress leader Noori Khan in jail for bid to give rose, memo to Health minister

Ujjain: Congress leader Noori Khan, who has been taking on the administration over poor health system in the district, was arrested once again on Monday. This time, she wanted to submit a memorandum along with a rose to health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary. However, she was arrested in the way.

The health minister, who was in city to review arrangements for tackling Covid, was holding a meeting with administrative officers and minister incharge Mohan Yadav at Brihaspati Bhavan. Noori tried to forcibly make her way into the building. She wanted as to hand over the memorandum of demands and complaints along with a rose to the minister. However, CSP CSP Hemlata Agrawal and TI Manish Lodha, deployed outside the building stopped her from entering citing enforcement of Section 144 of the CrPC.