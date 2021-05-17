Ujjain: Congress leader Noori Khan in jail for bid to give rose, memo to Health minister

Ujjain: Congress leader Noori Khan, who has been taking on the administration over poor health system in the district, was arrested once again on Monday. This time, she wanted to submit a memorandum along with a rose to health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary. However, she was arrested in the way.
The health minister, who was in city to review arrangements for tackling Covid, was holding a meeting with administrative officers and minister incharge Mohan Yadav at Brihaspati Bhavan. Noori tried to forcibly make her way into the building. She wanted as to hand over the memorandum of demands and complaints along with a rose to the minister. However, CSP CSP Hemlata Agrawal and TI Manish Lodha, deployed outside the building stopped her from entering citing enforcement of Section 144 of the CrPC.
Authorities refused to allow her inside. In the meantime, a verbal duel ensued between her and cops. Later, CSP ordered her arrest and she was taken to Madhav Nagar police station.
CSP Hemlata Agarwal said that Noori Khan was arrested for violating Section 144. Later, Section 151 was also invoked against her. Noori was produced before the SDM, but she refused to seek bail. Due to this, Noori was sent to Central Jail Bhairavgarh on the orders of SDM in the evening.
On the other hand, Congress condemned the arrest of Pradesh Congress spokesperson Noori Khan, who was going to meet the health minister on matter of public interest. Local party leaders demanded that her unconditional release.
Noori’s memorandum?
· Corona Warrior Najma Khan should get justice. Government school teacher Najma was deployed at Chhatri Chowk dispensary where she suffered brain hemorrhage and died due to lack of proper treatment.
· Objection against CMHO Dr Mahavir Khandelwal for over private practice. It claimed that at a time when focus should be on tackling Covid, Khandelwal was busy in private practice.
· Complain about vaccination of staff and family members at MP Anil Firojia's office. It has been termed as abuse of power.
· There is also a mention of hiding the toll figure. More than 50 people are dying every day due to Corona infection, but it is being shown by rigging the figures.