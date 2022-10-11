Ujjain: Congress comes out with details of Mahakal department plan launched during Nath's regime

Congress's district in-charge Shobha Ojha addresses a press conference in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader and district in-charge Shobha Ojha on Monday claimed that even as the BJP and its state government and Prime Minister were taking credit for the launch of Mahakaleshwar Temple Expansion and Beautification Projectí, itís a fact that the project was launched with the expenditure of Rs 300 crore during Kamal Nathís regime.

Addressing a press conference, Shobha Ojha said, "In a meeting convened in Mantralaya under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Kamal Nath in August 2019, Rs 300 crore for Mahakal temple development was sanctioned. The details of this plan of Mahakal temple were placed before the priests and members of the cabinet. Development and construction of frontier yard, expansion of Nandi Hall, Mahakal theme park, Mahakal corridor, lawn parking, etc. were proposed in the first phase. In the second phase, Maharajwada Complex, Kumbh Museum, display of various stories related to Lord Mahakal, Annakshetra, Dharamsala, landscaping of Rudrasagar, beautification of Ramghat Road, tourist information centre, rejuvenation of Rudra Sagar Lake, Hari Phatak Over Bridge, passenger amenities and the

extension of other facilities was also proposed.

According to Shobha Ojha, a three-tier committee of ministers was also constituted in the context of speedy development of the Mahakal temple, in which the minister in-charge of Ujjain district, Sajjan Singh Verma, minister of the spiritual department, PC Sharma and minister of urban body department, Jaivardhan Singh were made members of the committee. NIT for Inviting Phase-I was issued on February 25, 2019. Work order of Rs 97 crore for the first phase of Mahakal temple expansion and development was issued on May 7, 2019. Similarly, the then Kamal Nath government also allocated Rs 150 crore for the construction of Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga temple.