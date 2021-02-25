Ujjain: Comedian Sunil Pal to get Tepa Samman, 2021

Ujjain: The Radha-Lala Amarnath Smriti Tepa Samman for 2021 will be presented to the renowned comedian Sunil Pal (Mumbai) at the Akhil Bhartiya Tepa Sammelan.

This award is dedicated to the rich satirical tradition of Malwa. The event will be held on April 1, International Fool’s Day.

Manish Sharma, secretary, Tepa Sammelan told that this is the 50th year of this event and comedian Sunil Pal will be a prominent attraction for this year’s programme.

Sharma said that Sunil Pal was the winner of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in the year 2005 and he continues to be a celebrated comedian, actor, and voice artist. He has also appeared in films including Hum, Phir Hera Pheri, Apna Sapna Money Money, Bombay to Goa, Main Hoon Rajinikanth, Dirty Politics, Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, and many more.

It was decided to confer the honour at the meeting of the Tepa Sammelan Organising Committee as this year’s programme will be dedicated to the late Dr Shiv Sharma, the founder president of Tepa. Many renowned poets and satirists will also attend this eminent event.