Ujjain: Colleges to reopen with 50% capacity from September 15

Ujjain: Colleges, university campuses, closed for about one and a half years due to the Covid-19 induced restrictions, will reopen from September 15.

Sharing the information about recommencement of the offline classes in colleges and at the universities, Cabinet Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday that in the wake of the good rate of anti-Covid vaccination, the Higher Education Department is going to start offline studies in colleges with 50 % capacity from the mid-September.

Following Covid protocol, students will attend educational institutions on alternate days. On New Education Policy (NEP) he said new courses launched by Vikram University in compliance with the NEP will be inaugurated by Governor Mangubhai Patel on August 30.

The NEP has been implemented in the state from the current academic session. Under the mandare of NEP, 44 new courses have been started in Ujjain. Till now, agriculture was studied only in state government colleges but now a course on agriculture has also been launched by the Vikram University.

Along with agriculture, courses of BSc Horticulture, BSc Forestry, MSc Agriculture, MSc Horticulture and MSc Forestry have also been launched in Vikram University.

Yadav said, the NEP provides flexibility to the students to go for diploma course along with degree courses. It also provides them option to choose their subjects mid-way into a course. NEP provides that after three years of studies, the students will get a bachelor's degree and after four years of studies a student will earn a bachelor's degree with research. It also offers students who leave their studies midway due to any reason, an opportunity to resume their studies at any time as there is no age restriction in the NEP.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 01:28 AM IST