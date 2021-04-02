Ujjain: Collector takes stock of C-vaccine drive

Ujjain: District collector Asheesh Singh inspected vaccination centres in city on Friday.

He was irked at the absence of duty doctor in Government Mohan Nagar Middle School. He directed the vaccination officers to frequently inspect centres to resolve any contingency.

He also interacted with the vaccinators and verifiers present at the centres.

Meanwhile, vaccination centres set-up in Ujjain's municipal wards will remain closed on every Sunday due to lockdown. Inoculation will take place only in government and private hospitals on Sunday between 9 am to 5 pm. Collector has asked the CMHO to make proper arrangements in this regard.

Absentee ANM suspended

CMHO Dr Mahaveer Khandelwal has suspended ANM Hemlata Meena, posted at Primary Health Centre, Gunai (Tajpur) with immediate effect. She was deputed for Covid-19 vaccination at Qumari Marg (ward 27) located vaccinated centre, but she failed to turn up for the duty on Thursday which affected the vaccination work.