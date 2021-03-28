Ujjain: C-vaccination woes; thanks to message mess, elderly in dilemma over second dose

Ujjain: Amid all the cacophony of public representatives and babus appealing to the people to get vaccinated against corona the mess in the system has left several who have received their first dose of the vaccine high and dry.

Elderly people in the district are having a tough time to ascertain as to when and where they will get their second dose.

The confusion arose as many of the elderly who have received their first dose are not getting SMS for second dose.

One such individual, a social worker Prakash Chittoda said that his wife Alka, mother-in-law Sharda Mehta, elder brother Chandrakant Chittoda, sister-in-law Urmila Chittada and himself took the first dose of vaccine on March 1.

His brother and mother-in-law received a SMS that they would be administered their second dose on March 30.

But, the rest of the lot including Prakash did not receive any communication about the second dose. They are now in a dilemma as to how to ascertain the date and venue where they will get their second dose.

Besides they are confused that as per the recent media reports vaccination has been postponed in Ujjain till further orders- then who sent the messages for second dose?, and why?

Chittoda said that as per media reports the gap between the first and second dose has been extended from 2-4 weeks to 6-8 weeks.

This again is creating confusion as to whether those who have received the SMS should get their second dose as per SMS or should they get it after the gap as suggested by the latest advisory of the centre. Most of all will the one who will get a vaccine within 4 weeks be exposed to any risk.

Another social worker Om Garg is counting on a Covid-19 App for keeping a track of vaccination. But he is yet to receive any information about the same.

Chittoda has appealed to the administration to fix the mess in the communication regarding the vaccination to ward of corona.