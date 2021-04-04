Ujjain: CM tweets, minister seeks action, UMC issues fiat

Ujjain: On receiving the news of the inferno at Patidar Hospital the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan got in touch with the authorities concerned. Later he tweeted, “Today, 80 patients were trapped in a short circuit fire at Patidar Hospital, Freeganj, Ujjain, all of which have been rescued within half an hour. Four people are reported to have been scorched. Free treatment has been provided to the injured. The entire administration is on the spot, the situation is under control.”

MINISTER SEEKS ACTION

Meanwhile, higher education minister Mohan Yadav asked the collector to ensure that such fire incidents do not occur again. He said that necessary action into the incident should be initiated after investigation. The minister also appreciated the promptness with which collector reached the spot, launched the rescue work and shifted the patients to other hospitals. He assured that all possible treatment will be provided to the affected patients.

UMC’s FIAT

On the other hand, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) has instructed the government and private hospitals and nursing homes to install fire extinguishers. Taking cognisance of the fire incident at Patidar Hospital, municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal said that instructions to install safety features were already issued to the government and private hospitals and nursing homes. He said penal action will be initiated if any institution fails to comply with the guidelines.