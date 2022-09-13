Ujjain: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s delegation impressed with Smart City’s activities

A delegation from Chandigarh Municipal Corporation conducts inspection of Smart City Project’s control room, in Ujjain. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor, senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor and corporators of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (CMC) met their counterparts in Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) to know work and activities underway in the city.

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, speaker Kalavati Yadav and MiC members welcomed CMC Mayor Sarabjit Kaur, senior deputy mayor Dilip Sharma and deputy mayor Anoop Gupta in the Smart City office meeting room. A warm welcome was accorded by presenting a picture, memento and dupatta of Baba Mahakal. Tatwal said that Ujjain city was identified with Mahakal temple and information was shared about the proclamation of Jai Shri Mahakal. Ujjain city is a religious city as well as a city of festivals, various events are held here every day in which a large number of devotees come from outside as well. The UMC ensures cleanliness in the city even during such events.

Giving information about the work being done by the UMC, the Mayor said that various activities related to cleanliness are being conducted in the city. The entire corporation family is working to ensure that Ujjain city tops in cleanliness. He also said that cleaning staff were referred to as Safai Mitras. These safai mitras ensure cleanliness by undertaking special cleaning work from morning till night.

Smart City CEO Ashish Pathak gave detailed information about the development and construction, the soil project and Mahakal Van Project works being done. Giving information to the Chandigarh Mayor, it was informed that two helpline numbers have been issued in which the problem of filling of pits and leakage of water is resolved within a stipulated time period. Appreciating this, the Chandigarh Mayor said that he will also issue such numbers in his own place as well.