e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreUjjain: Burning effigy falls on mat near electric wires during Cong protest

Ujjain: Burning effigy falls on mat near electric wires during Cong protest

Prompt action prevents fire from spreading 

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 01:15 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The effigy of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was burnt and a dharna was staged by Congress workers to protest against the atrocities on women at Tower Chowk, here on Saturday. A large police force was deployed around the area since morning for security arrangements.

Due to this, the leaders threw a burning effigy from the chamber of a lawyer located on the second floor of Chhota Gopal Mandir, which fell on the green mat above the Gajak shop hanging on electric wires, which caught fire. Efforts were made to extinguish the fire with the fire extinguisher, but the fire was not extinguished, and firefighters on the spot had to be pressed into serivce to control the fire. A verbal duel ensued between the Congress workers and policemen.

Read Also
Ujjain: Desire for endless prosperity makes people restless, says Neeraj Sharma
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Burning effigy falls on mat near electric wires during Cong protest

Ujjain: Burning effigy falls on mat near electric wires during Cong protest

Ujjain: Cannabis worth Rs 3L seized from three miscreants from Indore

Ujjain: Cannabis worth Rs 3L seized from three miscreants from Indore

Ujjain: Speed without balance can’t bring development, says Prem Anand Mishra

Ujjain: Speed without balance can’t bring development, says Prem Anand Mishra

Ujjain: Budget of Kartik Mela organising committees increased

Ujjain: Budget of Kartik Mela organising committees increased

Ujjain: Youth festival of Vikram University underway

Ujjain: Youth festival of Vikram University underway