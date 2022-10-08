Ujjain: Bohras take out procession to mark Rasulla Saheb’s birth anniversary

A procession being taken out by the Dawoodi Bohra community to mark Eid milad-un-nabi in Ujjain on Friday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the birth anniversary of Rasulla Saheb, the Dawoodi Bohra community took out a procession from Mazare Najmi located on Qumari Marg, here on Friday. The procession passed through various routes including Gopal Mandir, Chhatri Chowk and Sabzi Mandi and again ended at Mazar-e-Najmi. Three contingents of scouts were also seen walking in the procession. The entire responsibility of the procession was handled by the BGI committee.

In the procession, the five Amil Sahab Sheikh Moiz Bhai Sunhailwala, Sheikh Murtaza Bhai Jamali, Sheikh Murtaza Bhai Rampurawala, Sheikh Moiz Bhai Dargahwala, Sheikh Mohammed Bhai Wardhawala, Bohra Samaj PRO Sheikh Aliasghar Moyydi, Sheikh Waqar Bhai Badshah, Sheikh Zulfiqar Bhai Alot Wala, Sheikh Abid Bhai Kayyawala, Abid Bhai Khandwawala, Mulla Murtuja Bhai Kasu, members of Ujjain PRO committee Mehdi Hussain, Yunus Sethwala, Kamruddin Kotwala, Aftab Bhai as well as a large number of social workers were present.

SEERAT COMMITTEE TO TAKE OUT PROCESSION TODAY

Like every year, this year also Eid Milad-un-nabi procession will be taken out under the banner of the Seerat Committee of Ujjain. The procession will start from Jama Masjid on Saturday at 9 am. Tableaux will also be included in the procession. Acting Sadar Zakir Hussain Gabbu Baba said that the procession of Eid Milad-un-nabi will be taken out under the patronage of Shehar Qazi Khaliqur Rahman, Sadar Shakir Hussain Khalwale, Mehboob Alam, the patron of the Seerat Committee. Starting from Jama Masjid, the procession will traverse through Kaliyadeh Gate, Qumari Marg, Patni Bazaar, Gudri Square, Lohe Ka Pul, Topkhana, Madar Gate, Daulatganj Square, Favvaara Chowk, Nai Sadak, Kanthal Square, Teliwada Square, Mirza Naeem Beg Marg, Chhatri Chowk, Gopal Mandir, Dhaba Road and Mawa Bazaar and will end at Jama Masjid.