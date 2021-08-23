e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 30,948 new cases, 403 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:57 AM IST

Ujjain: BJP’s Minorities Front torches Pak's effigy

FP News Service
BJP’s Minorities Front torches Pak's effigy | FP

BJP’s Minorities Front torches Pak's effigy | FP

Advertisement

Ujjain: In the wake of pro-Pak sloganeering in Ujjain. BJP’s Minority Front torched an effigy of Pakistan after a demonstration in the Kot Mohalla area on Sunday.

BJP leader Sanwar Khan said, the way Pakistan is giving recognition to the Taliban, is not right. He said that people of India will never tolerate this.

He said that Muslim of India considers India as their mother. Strict action should be taken against those who raised anti-national slogans, he added.

Morcha district president Faizan Khan said, the effigy of Pakistan was burnt by the BJP Alpsankhyak Morcha. Faizan said, the country comes first, strict action should be taken against those who raised anti-national slogans.

ALSO READ

Ujjain: NSA imposed on 4 accused for alleged pro-Pak sloganeering, provocative posts on social media...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:57 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal