Ujjain: BJP stages silent sit-in on PM Modi's security breach

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): BJP urban and rural workers staged a peaceful protest near Kshirsagar Balodyan on Friday over the lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab.

They handed over a memorandum addressed to the Governor, seeking stern action against the guilty. The protest lasting 2-hour was organised†under the leadership of city president Vivek Joshi and rural district president Bahadur Singh Bormundla. BJP workers handed over the memorandum to the ADM Santosh Tagore.

In a 'major security lapse' PM convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by farm protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally, alleged BJP workers.

Khadi and Village Industries Board Madhya Pradesh chairman Jitendra Litoria, MLA Paras Jain, BJP State vice-president Chintamani Malviya, State co-treasurer Anil Jain Kaluheda, former MLA Mukesh Pandya, Jagdish Agrawal, former MLA Rajendra Bharti, Kishore Khandelwal among others were present.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 09:06 AM IST