Ujjain: BJP rural unit media-in-charge dies at 29 following cardiac arrest

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Pankaj Chauhan, media in-charge of BJP district (rural) unit, died of heart attack on Wednesday. Chauhan, just 29 years old, was quite popular among party workers and media persons.

Originally a resident of village Jahangirpur on Barnagar Road, Pankaj Chauhan was currently living in 39, Saidham Colony, Ujjain with his wife and one-and-a-half month old daughter. His father does farming in the village.

Chauhan has a cloth shop in Ingoriya and reached the shop from Ujjain on Wednesday. At about 11 am, he was uploading some posts on mobile when he felt dizzy. Nearby shopkeepers picked him up and took him to the hospital, but seeing that his condition was critical he was referred to Ujjain. Acquaintances took him to Sanjeevani Hospital, but by then he had died.

The body of Chauhan was taken to the divisional BJP office Lokshakti Bhavan, where people paid tributes to him. City BJP president Vivek Joshi, former Ujjain Development Authority chairman Jagdish Agrawal, former divisional organising secretary Rakesh Dagor, BJP rural general secretary Nahar Singh and SC Morcha district president Pushpa Chauhan were prominent among them. In the evening, his last rites were performed at the Chakratirth crematorium. Media in-charge Dinesh Jatwa said that Chauhan was very soft spoken and popular. His passing is a big loss for the local BJP.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:45 AM IST