e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

Ujjain: BJP celebrates poll victory with fanfare

A rally was held from the BJP office Lokshakti Bhawan to Tower Chauk where workers set off fireworks.
FP News Service
BJP workers burst crackers at Tower Chowk to celebrate the party's victory in Assembly elections, in Ujjain on Thursday. | FP PHOTO

BJP workers burst crackers at Tower Chowk to celebrate the party's victory in Assembly elections, in Ujjain on Thursday. | FP PHOTO

Advertisement

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): BJP workers celebrated the historic victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur by bursting firecrackers and the beating of drums.

A rally was held from the BJP office Lokshakti Bhawan to Tower Chauk where workers set off fireworks. BJP city president Vivek Joshi stated that the main reason for the victory was the leadership of Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

He also said that in the forthcoming state Assembly elections in 2023 the party will win with a thumping majority and form the government.

Former Union Minister Satyanarayan Jatiya, State co-treasurer Anil Jain Kaluhera along with other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

ALSO READ

Ujjain: UMC seeks grant of Rs 125-cr from govt for overcoming economic crisis Ujjain: UMC seeks grant of Rs 125-cr from govt for overcoming economic crisis

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:20 AM IST