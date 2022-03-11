Ujjain: BJP celebrates poll victory with fanfare

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): BJP workers celebrated the historic victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur by bursting firecrackers and the beating of drums.

A rally was held from the BJP office Lokshakti Bhawan to Tower Chauk where workers set off fireworks. BJP city president Vivek Joshi stated that the main reason for the victory was the leadership of Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

He also said that in the forthcoming state Assembly elections in 2023 the party will win with a thumping majority and form the government.

Former Union Minister Satyanarayan Jatiya, State co-treasurer Anil Jain Kaluhera along with other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:20 AM IST