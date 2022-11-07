Ujjain: Bhoomi-pujan performed for development of ‘Nagar Van’

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhoomi Pujan of Nagar Van (City forest) was held by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Sunday as part of the ongoing celebrations to mark Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day. The chief guest on the occasion was higher education minister Mohan Yadav and mayor Mukesh Tatwal presided.

The Nagar Van will be developed at Chamunda Mata Chauraha (Indore Textile Complex). The city forest will increase greenery in the city and reduce pollution. The forest is being developed in collaboration with the environment department. The entire cost of the project is Rs 2 crore.

Under the project, 3,000 saplings of 56 species including medicinal herbs will be planted. An ancient step well in the premises will be renovated and the kutcha roads within the compound would be paved. An open gym will also be constructed.

There are 11 identified places in the city where there is maximum pollution and the Chamunda Mata Chouraha, which is in the middle of the city is one of them. There is a lot of vehicular pollution in the area and the Nagar Van is expected to reduce it.

Read Also Indore: Class XII girl takes poison and ends life