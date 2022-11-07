Ujjain: Bhoomi-pujan for ‘Vedic Clock’ performed at Observatory

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A ‘Vedic Clock’ will be constructed at Jantar Mantar (Government Jiwaji Observatory) at a cost of Rs 1.62 cr. The Bhoomi Pujan of the construction work of the clock was done on Sunday by higher education minister Mohan Yadav.

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, BJP president Vivek Joshi and Ujjain municipal commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh were also present.

This clock will be fixed on the basis of the principles of Vedic time calculation. Changes in the sunrise and sunset at different times in different places in the country and the world will also be synchronised. The application of the Vedic Clock will be for Vikram Panchang, Vikram Samvat month, planetary position, yoga, Bhadra position, moon position, festival, auspicious time, constellation, birth anniversary, fast, festival, Choghadiya, solar eclipse, lunar eclipse, major holidays, celestial planets, constellations and comets etc.

Vedic Clock applications will be seen and displayed on Mobile, LED, Smart TV, Tab and Digital Watches. All Jyotirlinga, Navagraha, Zodiac, Sunrise, and Sunset will be there in the background graphics of the Vedic Clock.