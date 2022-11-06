Ujjain: Goon Roshan Pasi’s Jabran  Colony house demolished

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The house of Roshan Pasi, a notorious crook of the Neelganga police station area, was demolished by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) staff here on Saturday. During this proceeding, a monk, Mahant Gupt Giri created trouble for some time.

Neelganga police station and administration used a JCB to demolish the illegal construction of Pasi. More than two dozen cases like murder, attempt to murder and extortion are registered against Roshan Pasi in the Neelganga police station. On Friday, Roshan along with his brothers Sonu and Jeetu Bhil had attacked village town defence committee member Ashok Verma with a rod in the Hanuman Naka area.

The video of this incident went viral. In this, Verma was first stopped and later beaten. Verma was badly injured as he was beaten up with the rod and the police registered a case of murderous assault. After this, the police took out Roshan’s record and took immediate action, along with the UMC, to demolish the illegal construction.

Currently, Roshan Pasi is absconding. He has 17 offences registered against him. During the demolition action, Mahant Gupt Giri created a ruckus. His belongings were kept in Roshan’s house and he had also built an office on its first floor. He said that he was not even given time to remove the goods from the house. After the displeasure of the monk, the officers contacted the monk’s Akhara which consented to the action.

Later, holes were made in the pillars and then the house was demolished by JCB. Roshan had built a gym on the second floor of the house and this equipment was also totally damaged as the house collapsed. The Jabran Colony located houses falls under ward 35 and is registered in the name of Roshan’s wife Babita.