e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSehore: Diesel container overturns on Indore-Bhopal Rd, narrow escape for driver

Sehore: Diesel container overturns on Indore-Bhopal Rd, narrow escape for driver

The locals who witnessed the incident were the first ones to come to the aid of the driver and helped him escape the mangled vehicle

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 12:39 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A container ferrying diesel overturned in Kothari village located on Indore-Bhopal highway on Friday, the police said. The police added that no fatalities were reported. As per the statements of Ashta police station SHO Pushpendra Singh Rathore, the accident occurred as the container rammed into boundary wall and overturned, after which the diesel began leaking from it.

The locals who witnessed the incident were the first ones to come to the aid of the driver and helped him escape the mangled vehicle. A few minutes after the incident, the diesel leaking from the container triggered a massive fire.

The fire brigade officials of municipality learnt about the incident and immediately reached the spot to extinguish the fire. The Ashta police team, led by SHO Rathore also rushed to the location. The driver of the container is safe and has sustained minor injuries only, said SHO Rathore.

Read Also
Bhopal: House catches fire; major accident averted
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Sagar: Minister disburses funds under PM Aawas Yojana

Sagar: Minister disburses funds under PM Aawas Yojana

Narmadapuram: 1.25 crore shivlings being made, procession on Sunday

Narmadapuram: 1.25 crore shivlings being made, procession on Sunday

Sehore: Diesel container overturns on Indore-Bhopal Rd, narrow escape for driver

Sehore: Diesel container overturns on Indore-Bhopal Rd, narrow escape for driver

Morena: Civil surgeon issues advisory on cardiac problems

Morena: Civil surgeon issues advisory on cardiac problems

Chhatarpur: Crusher plant operator arrested after blast in stone quarry

Chhatarpur: Crusher plant operator arrested after blast in stone quarry