Home / Bhopal / Bhopal: House catches fire; major accident averted

Bhopal: House catches fire; major accident averted

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) fire officer Rameshwar Neel said, that there was a quarrel between the husband and wife living in the house and after some time fire broke out due to the altercation.

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 01:04 AM IST

Representative Photo | Video Screengrab
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in a house in Indravihar Colony Panchvati of Kohefiza area of the city on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, according to information received here.

Flames could be seen from several kilometres away. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) fire officer Rameshwar Neel said, that there was a quarrel between the husband and wife living in the house and after some time fire broke out due to the altercation.

According to information, a gas cylinder exploded due to the blaze, resulting in flames rising for several kilometres. People informed the fire station. The employees of Bairagarh Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Neel further added, that fire tenders controlled the situation within 30 minutes.

It is being said that there was some dispute between the husband and wife in the house where the fire broke out. The fire was brought under control on time; otherwise, there could have been a major accident if it spread in adjoining houses. As per information, the incident was reported to the fire control room at around 10:22 pm on Saturday.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 01:04 AM IST