Indore: HEIs asked to implement academic bank of credits on urgent basis

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): University Grants Commission has asked higher education institutions (HEIs) to implement Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) on urgent basis.

In a letter to universities and colleges, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said, “The Commission with the concurrence of Ministry of Education had notified ‘University Grants Commission (Establishment and Operation of Academic Bank of Credits in Higher Education) Regulations. 2021’ in the Gazette of India on July 28, 2021. The Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) platform has been developed by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under DigiLocker framework, with facility/functionality of opening Academic Account by the students and on-boarding of HEIs.

The ABC will digitally store the academic credits earned by students from HEls registered with ABC, for awarding degree/diploma /certificates taking into account credits earned by students.

ABC will ensure the opening, closure, and validation of Academic Bank of Accounts, verification, accumulation, and transfer or redemption for students.

ABC facilitates students to choose their own learning path to attain a degree /diploma/certificates, working on the principle of multiple entry-multiple exit as well as any time, any-where, and any-level learning.

To enhance the reach of the ABC programme, all HEIs has been directed to take action register their institutions on ABC (www.abc.gov.in).

The HEIs have been told to upload data of student credits obtained during or after the academic year 2021-22.

“Make the students aware about ABC facility and encourage and hand-hold them for opening academic bank account on ABC portal,” the UGC letter tells HEIs.

HEIs have also been asked to create a hyperlink of ABC URL, i.e., www.abc.gov.in on their institution's respective website's home page.

The higher education regulator asked HEIs to depute the nodal officers for implementing ABC and reflecting their details on their websites.

The UGC said that HEIs may insist their students to fill up ABC ID on all examination form.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 06:48 PM IST