Ujjain: Bar Association body elected unopposed 

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The nomination form for the election of 17 posts including president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer, two joint secretaries (library and advocate welfare) and 11 executive members of the Ujjain Bar Association was filled by the advocates on November 15 till 3 pm in front of the election officers. The number of forms received was one nomination form for library assistant and eleven nomination forms for executive members. In this way, for the first time in the history of the election of the Association all posts were filled up unopposed.

For the post of library co-secretary Yogesh Sharma and for the post of executive members Insaf Qureshi, Pradeep Devatwal, Mahesh Sharma, Ajay Anjana, Rakesh Chaudhary, Rajesh Kapil. Bharat Malviya, Dharmendra Pandya, Muniraj Sharma, Vikrant Bathery and Apeksha Shukla were declared elected unopposed. The above information was given by chief electoral officer Govind Sharma (Guru), deputy electoral officer Dilip Parihar, assistant electoral officers Vishnu Dixit, Ashok Maheshwari, Subhash Yadav and Dhirendra Singh Thakur.