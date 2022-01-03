Ujjain: Balloon cylinder explosion at Sair Sapata Fair leaves 7 injured

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three children among 7 people sustained injuries after a gas cylinder used to fill balloons exploded near Ankpat Marg on Sunday during Ser Sapata fair. The incident triggered panic in the area. The incident happened when a balloon seller was filling air at Khakh Chowk in the morning. The explosion was so intense that the walls near the fair and windows of a car, parked nearby were damaged.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot with fire department personnel to take stock of the situation.†The condition of a child identified as Lakshya, who is eight years old, is said to be critical and the victim has been referred to Indore Hospital for further advance medical treatment.

As per inputs, morning-walkers had gathered in large numbers at Khakh Chowk when a cylinder used to fill balloons exploded outside Nirmohi Akhada. As many as seven people were injured in the incident. The injured people were rushed to the nearby district hospital for medical treatment.†The balloon seller, Altab Shah, said that he was setting up the shop when the blast occurred. He has also sustained injuries.

Administrative officer Preeti Gaikwad said that the accident occurred because of the wrong mixture of hydrogen gas in the cylinder. She, however, said that investigation was on and action would be taken accordingly. 'Parts of the cylinder have been sent to the laboratory for examination,' she said.

†The Sair Sapata Fair was organised by a local politician amid the COVID-19 threat. Due to the involvement of BJP Leader, Sonu Gehlot, police and administration officials have shifted the whole blame of the incident on the balloon seller named Jugal Kishor. Police officials have named Jugal Kishor as the main accused of the incident, instead of taking action against organizers of the event.

Municipal Commissioner Anshul Gupta shifted the blame and said that the program was organised privately. Now it remains to be seen whether a case is registered against the organizers or not.†Meanwhile, Jiwajiganj Police launched an investigation into the whole matter and a probe is underway.

PIC-1 & PIC-2: FSL officers collect evidence from the spot (L)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 09:01 AM IST