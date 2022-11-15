e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: B Ed sem-4 exam, NSUI alleges grave anomalies 

Students score 1,2, 4 marks

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 11:50 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The NSUI has alleged negligence in the checking of the B Ed 4th-semester examination result and submitted a memorandum. Vikram University declared the B Ed 4th-semester examination result in which almost all the students of the fourth semester have scored very low marks like 1, 2 and 4 in the same subject. This shows the negligence of the examiners of Vikram University.

The NSUI activists resorted to dharna at the varsity headquarters and also handed over a memorandum to the vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey. The NSUI alleged that the copies have not been checked properly by the university, due to which the students are facing consequences. The copies of the fourth semester of the said B Ed class should be re-evaluated by the university.

If this problem of students is not resolved soon, then Ujjain NSUI will take aggressive action and Vikram University will be responsible for it, they warned. On this occasion, former state secretary of NSUI Pradeep Bajpai, former district general secretary Balram Malviya and former district secretary Prithviraj Singh Khinchi were present.

