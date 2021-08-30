Ujjain: Arya Samaj celebrates Janmashtami

Ujjain: Shri Krishna has been relevant in every era, today our nation is suffering from terrorism, anti-national activities which can be ended with Krishna’s policy. Yogiraj Lord Shri Krishna's was Vedgya, 64 Kaladhari, virtuous man, bearer of sudarshan chakra, the preacher of Gita, today we have murdered the character of Krishna and embraced Kanhaiya the thief of butter and Rasleela.

The above views were expressed by the Vedic scholar Mukesh Arya, who had come from Kanad on Krishna Janmashtami coinciding with the concluding day of the Veda Prachar week at Arya Samaj Mandir Ujjain.

Dharmacharya Jeevan Prakash Arya said, Krishna had perfected yoga, hence he was called Yogiraj. He was a liberated soul, Krishna controlled the rain and performed Varshishti Yajya on the Gauvardhan festival. Prior to this, special sacrifice in the form of Veda mantras in Dev Yajya. Ish prayer was done by Madanlal Kumawat. Bhajans were presented by Gyaneshwari Devi, Siroliya Behen and music composer Omdutt Arya. The operation was conducted by Dr Malakar and the convener Laxmi Narayan Arya expressed gratitude. The programme ended with Shanti recitation, Vedic chanting and distribution of prasad.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 01:23 AM IST